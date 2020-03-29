Ships prepared for the treatment of non-coronavirus illnesses

In the briefing which was held at the White House on the 20th of March 2020, the president of United States, Donald Trump was confident about the sanitation and cleanliness of the cruise ships which had been offered up for potentially serving as the temporary hospitals in the time of the escalating crisis of coronavirus

As the vessels had been pulled from the commercial operation in the middle of April, the Carnival Corporation has been offering to turn some of their ships into the floating hospitals for the cases which are not coronavirus related, for the freeing up of spaces in the facilities which are land based for the influx of anticipated coronavirus patients. The selected ships form a lot of the brands will be made available for this to the governments and the health authorities. Trump has said to the reporters that he can confirm that the shops are extremely clean and the services and germs as well as the viruses will be disappearing over the time period. The ships have been kept extremely clean. The virus he said disappears on the surface after a few number of days in many cases and many hours depending upon which surface it is on.

The President, Donald said that he has spoken to the chairman Micky Arison on this subjects and ensured that the Carnival will be willing to be willing for helping in the region of Los Angeles and wherever else it is going to be required.

It has also been reported that White House has ordered already the deployment of two more navy ships one to the New York region and the other to the west coast region.