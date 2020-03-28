Recession is all but here say the experts

The world right now knows that there is something that is extremely wrong with the world economy as of now. The crisis of coronavirus has made the economy get into a tailspin all over the world and the effects have been felt in United States too. The industry of restaurant has been reduced to a screeching halt and so has the auto manufacturing sector, the hotel sector, cruise lines and gyms. The market has been posting huge losses and also wild swings and trading has at times been paused completely. The prices of oil have plunged as well and there are layoffs all over the country. There is lesser production and lesser spending along with lesser consumption.

After the expansion of over a decade, it can be said that the next recession is all but here. This is a reality even without the data and this is the only time where it can be said that there isn’t anyone going to work. There is no certainty about when the world will be able to return to work and the decline magnitudes are huge.

Recently, a few economists have been resounding about the economy of United States being in a state of recession. And they say that if the economy is not currently in the state of recession it is going to be in a state of recession very soon.

The economy as per experts had been strong when it came to this and with the shutting down and rightly so for public health sake, the economy has been now running deep into a trend of recession. The downturn has been caused by a pandemic unlike the earlier outbreaks.