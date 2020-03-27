People filing for unemployment benefits may exceed 700,000

Number of people who had been filing for the benefits of unemployment in United States had seen a jump of 70,000 in the previous week as this was seen as the first major sign of the repercussions of the economic impact that the coronavirus is going to have. The unemployment benefits claims for the duration between the 8-14th of March had seen a rise to 281,000 people as per the numbers which had been released by the Labor department.

The numbers though as per experts are in no manner an accurate representation of what is really going on. Since the 14th of March a lot of the states had implemented policies which required the restaurants and the bars as well as the customers of dine-in places to be closed down. The CDC has made a recommendation that there should not be a gathering of over 50 people at a particular places and this has been made applicable for the coming eight weeks. The hair salons and the gyms are closed as well. The websites have been crashing in a lot of the states as there are a lot more newly jobless people who have been attempting to apply for the unemployment benefits. There has never been a shutdown completely of the economy before this earlier.

There is an update which says that in between Monday and Wednesday, as many as 700,000 people who have filed this claim. These numbers represent the crisis which the labor market maybe in for during the coronavirus distress all over the world.