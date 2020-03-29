Paul Sankey’s theory said to be a publicity stunt

A lot of reports had hit the news in the world today where they quoted the deliberate moment by the managing director of Mizuho Securities which had been seen as a publicity move. The man named Paul Sankey had said that the Oil Prices can now only go negative which is they could with the combination of Russia and Saudi Arabia flood markets with the increase in oil and the markets running headlong into the activity curtailment due to the Coronavirus which has been suppressing consumption and has been combined with the creation of a perfect excess supply storm. The reality is that the levels of inventory have been rising already. Sankey had said that the global demand for oil was just close to 100 million barrels a day however the fallout might crash this demand by the level of 20%. This is going to create a surplus of oil in the markets which is going to exceed the capacity of storage and force the oil producers for paying the customers to buy the commodity and effectively negative prices of oil.

The government of America has been planning a purchase of the total of the 77 million barrels of the oil starting in the next few weeks but as per Sankey it can be done only at the rate of 2 million barrels a day which will leave a huge excess behind which will look for its home.

The Brent prices have fallen already to their lowest level for the last 17 years. These consequences for the industry are if the coronavirus recession drives the demand down may be catastrophic for the economy as a whole.