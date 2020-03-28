 Press "Enter" to skip to content

New York to lose many jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic

By Joyce Solomon on March 28, 2020

The hotels have been facing the wrath of the pandemic of coronavirus as there are many employees who have been laid off. The coronavirus has led to people not coming to hotels.

This means pandemonium for the workers who were working at the hotels, or similar industries such as the for-hire industry of vehicles or Broadway or the retail and in the restaurants and the bars, have lost their jobs. While they wait from government assistance, they definitely face an uncertain future.

There are close to 20,000 people who have already lost their job as per the unions and this represents almost half of the members with the union

They say that it is certain for more layoffs to be taking place and this is going to happen at a significant level in the coming months. The workers have been worried about their future such as the rent paying and care for their children.

The jobs where work from home is not possible is going to be facing a difficulty and this specifically is the case for the people who are not educated and do not have a major bachelor’s degree.

There is an estimate that close to 500,000 jobs which may be lost and this is 10% of the total jobs which exist in the city which are going to be lost by the time this month ends.

Economists estimate that there will be 20-25 % of the low wage workers who are going to be losing their jobs. It is almost certain as per a few economists that the city will be losing a lot more jobs than what it did in the Great Recession.

Joyce Solomon
Author Details
Joyce Solomon
ASSOCIATE EDITOR At Global Industry News 24

Joyce Solomon completed B.E. in Computer Engineering and started working as a Technology Analyst. But, her zeal to write the latest trends in the Technology domain persuaded her to work as an Associate Editorial for Global Industry News 24’s Technology domain news section. She has a total experience of approximately 5 years. By providing excellent-quality news reports, she has made a significant contribution to Global Industry News 24’s Technology section. Her leadership and problem-solving skills have always helped her to rise above the challenges. Along with the strong writing skills and a very good grasping power, Joyce is passionate about learning the latest technology and tools that can help her advance her productivity.

joyce.s@globalindustrynews24.com
+1 205-334-6308

Published in Top Stories

More from Top StoriesMore posts in Top Stories »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *