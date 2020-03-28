New York to lose many jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic

The hotels have been facing the wrath of the pandemic of coronavirus as there are many employees who have been laid off. The coronavirus has led to people not coming to hotels.

This means pandemonium for the workers who were working at the hotels, or similar industries such as the for-hire industry of vehicles or Broadway or the retail and in the restaurants and the bars, have lost their jobs. While they wait from government assistance, they definitely face an uncertain future.

There are close to 20,000 people who have already lost their job as per the unions and this represents almost half of the members with the union

They say that it is certain for more layoffs to be taking place and this is going to happen at a significant level in the coming months. The workers have been worried about their future such as the rent paying and care for their children.

The jobs where work from home is not possible is going to be facing a difficulty and this specifically is the case for the people who are not educated and do not have a major bachelor’s degree.

There is an estimate that close to 500,000 jobs which may be lost and this is 10% of the total jobs which exist in the city which are going to be lost by the time this month ends.

Economists estimate that there will be 20-25 % of the low wage workers who are going to be losing their jobs. It is almost certain as per a few economists that the city will be losing a lot more jobs than what it did in the Great Recession.