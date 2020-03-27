New York Residents told to stay home from residents

The residents of New York from Sunday evening onwards are going to be required to be remaining in their home for as long as they can possibly. The governor has on Friday announced the pause plan which is going to be a necessary step for trying to limit the people from passing the coronavirus at center of the global epidemic.

The state is going to be prohibiting all the businesses which are nonessential form having the employees report to the work on the site, while the individuals are going to be limited for the trips in the grocery store, the outdoor exercises with the appropriate distancing socially and the other travel which is essential as per the governor

In the latest for the state and the most important step since the beginning of outbreaks of virus which had been infected by over 7,000 people who had been tested positive by this Friday and a lot more people who are carrying it and have not been tested. The governor have been laying out the plans at news conference at State Capitol and a lot more detail has been expected when he is going to issue the executive order.

The plan of the states is to flatten this curve and slow the spread of the coronavirus for the hope of the reduction of the anticipated strain anticipated strain in the system of hospital.

The employers of the nonessential businesses are allowed to still have the employees working from home but not on this site. There are a few exceptions but most of the residents have been told to stay home. They are expected to stay indoors as much as possible.