Kansas City gets a stay at home order

The cities surrounding Kansas City and Kansas City itself will be going to be a subject for the stay at home order which will be effective on this Tuesday morning as there is an effort for stopping the spread of the coronavirus as per the announcement on Sunday

This order is going to go into effect on Tuesday as it is requiring the residents of cities like Johnson, Wyandotte and Jackson counties will be remaining at home apart from the essential activities for the safety of the family of the people.

Post 30 days, jurisdictions are going to be considering where this order will be extended. The violations are going to be considered whether this order is going to be extended. The violations are going to be considered as misdemeanor offence which is punishable by the fine of $500 and close to 6 months in jail. Lucas has said that this order had been necessary for the ramping back the activity in the city so that there can be a reduction of the infection which might be controlled.

They have been seeing the businesses ranging from gyms to the massage parlors as they continue occurring. As per the governor, the view is that this is essential for the public health and making sure everyone is staying at home.

The trips which are made to the essential stores such as the grocery stores, hardware stores, pharmacies and the dry cleaners and banks will be allowed in the order. The essential businesses will also include the hospitals.

The employees will be allowed for reporting to work as the ones who are providing for the healthcare may be allowed to serve 10 children at one time.